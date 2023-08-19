Mebbingarri Speaks From the Heart for a "No" to the Voice

Aboriginal elders from the northern reaches of Australia sent Mebbingarri to give their message to the Aboriginal elders of Victoria. She is has a powerful message to share with us all. The message for the elders is that the coming Australian "Voice" referendum is a trap that will enslave and divide our society further. Her speech explains it passionately. Australians are called to vote "NO" to both questions in the sheet. The future of our nation is at stake as Mebbingarri clearly explained. What was also revealed was the Aboriginal treaty drawn up traditionally and culturally on animal skins and signed by many clan elders.
