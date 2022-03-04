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The Peoples Convoy Highlight Reel - Cambridge, Ohio - March 3, 2022
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91 views • March 04, 2022
The Peoples Convoy passed through Cambridge, Ohio on March 3, 2022. Supporters crowded onto the overpass, anxiously waiting to greet the freedom truckers. Later that evening, everyone rolled on down to a a truck for an all-American tailgate.
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WE WILL NOT COMPLY!!!!!!
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