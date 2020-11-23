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Immunology Expert Mike Yeadon on why Lockdown was a mistake!
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125 views • November 23, 2020
Another expert providing the information we need to move on from this virus immediately and not to fear it. This is a true expert, not a political health advisor or politician. He states that S.A.G.E. was without someone qualified in virology to understand this virus. Please watch and share.
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