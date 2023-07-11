Create New Account
Pilot object in the sky was just a graduation cap balloon tassle worth the hassle
TheOutThereChannel
Published Yesterday

#balloon #pilot #planespotting


another UFO vid Secureteam is promoting using BAD AI enhancing

of image when basic skills of Paul overlays an exact balloon match

of what you are seeing - Pilot also chased it and film one view

of it.. it wasnt going super fast but probably 40mph LOL


99 percent of stuff in the sky can be explained and proven

with video analysis like this.. always be skeptical and

follow people like Paul

best to see the full episode breaking it down!

Live Chat with Paul 130

