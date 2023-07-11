Pilot object in the sky was just a graduation cap balloon tassle worth the hassle

#balloon #pilot #planespotting
another UFO vid Secureteam is promoting using BAD AI enhancing
of image when basic skills of Paul overlays an exact balloon match
of what you are seeing - Pilot also chased it and film one view
of it.. it wasnt going super fast but probably 40mph LOL
99 percent of stuff in the sky can be explained and proven
with video analysis like this.. always be skeptical and
follow people like Paul
best to see the full episode breaking it down!
Live Chat with Paul 130
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.