Ep. 100: Dan Ball
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Democrats in Congress are working to shut down a TV network that criticized them.

That’s illegal but it’s happening.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 1 May 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-dan-ball/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1785791311271874921

free speechcensorshiplibertybill of rightstucker carlson1st amendmentfirst amendment1amainstream mediamsmfreedom of speechtyrannygavin newsomabuse of powerone america newsoandan ball

