Ep. 100: Dan Ball

Democrats in Congress are working to shut down a TV network that criticized them.
That’s illegal but it’s happening.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 1 May 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-dan-ball/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1785791311271874921
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.