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What Trump and Pelosi agree on | Trish Regan
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29 views • September 19, 2020
Political commentator Trish Regan comments on the stimulus stalemates and economic and financial plans that have occurred in wake of the pandemic-related lockdowns mandated across the US. Will the nation 'pay the price' of the exorbitant spending? - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
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