THE DELTA "SCARIENT" : A FALSE FLAG!The Covid Scamdemic by The Deep State explained – as if you needed any explanation.Over the past few days, Alexis Bugnolo (brother Bugnalo) has referred to the Covid Scamdemic as “the Masonic takeover of the world” by issuing a warning about 5G technology, the covid scamdemic and to not trust the establishment’s COVID “scamdemic” vaccine and to never take the vaccine.Reports are coming in from all over the world where “Covid Vaccines” are being administered – people are dying and real numbers are hidden.Covid “vaccine” death reports are horrifying and alarmingWhile there are very large numbers of individuals who are having adverse reactions from fainting to temporary nerve incapacitation, others are falling into life-threatening conditions, such as blood clotting in the arteries and heart attacks.New reports of enlarged hearts from the vaccinated are also being seen. Remember, their vaccine has not been tested or approved, but it’s being pushed upon the people anyway.Why are they pushing this “Vaccine” so much?Hundreds of vaccinated people are dying, or better said, dropping dead for no reason at all – and people still line up for the jab.It’s believed the covid “vaccine” contains tracking utilities as well in the form of either a chip or magnetizing factors within the vaccine that causes the body to become a human transmitter. This is where it’s said the 5G towers come in to play.A handful of ROTTER News readers reached out to say they tried the vaccine magnet challenge….and it worked.Read more about Covid Vaccine tracking in the posts “vaccinated people are being tracked” and Dr. Carrie Madej talks about covid vaccines and their possible uses and decide for yourself.What is being reported on the Covid Vaccine is the tip of the iceberg.Covid is organized fraud perpetrated on the human raceThe fraudsters (Bilderberg group, Rockefellers, Rothschilds, Deep State) have changed the meanings of the words they use in their terrorist psyop.PANDEMIC — Initially their name for 140 deaths which they attributed to Covid-19. Pandemic is now the name for any cause of death, except when death is related to the Covid Vaccine.VACCINE — Their name for the gene therapy-induced trauma by the mRNA Covid Vaccine shots which allegedly grant you immunity to Covid, but which really cause your cells to produce spike proteins which cause your own lymphocytes to attack them as enemies and kill them (your body shuts down.)MEDICAL EXPERT — Their name for anyone they pay to enforce the narrative of “pandemic” and “vaccine.”NEGATIONIST / DENIER — Their name for anyone who speaks the truth and says its a scamdemic and not a pandemic.