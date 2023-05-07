https://gettr.com/post/p2gd0c0cb1f

The host played a video clip from an earlier U.S. Congressional House hearing on the Oversight of U.S. Banks. The representatives of the House of Representatives at the hearing questioned whether the representatives of CitiBank would condemn the CCP’s crimes of genocide against Uyghurs in Xinjiang in China and said that it is shocking that many banks are afraid of offending the CCP and hesitate to condemn the CCP’s crimes of genocide and slavery.

主持人播放了一段早前美国国会关于美国银行监管的众议院听证会的视频片段。 听证会上的众议院代表质问花旗银行代表是否会谴责中共在中国境内对新疆维吾尔人犯下的种族灭绝罪行，并表示很多银行害怕得罪中共对于谴责中共的种族灭绝罪行犹豫不决，令人震惊。

