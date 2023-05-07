Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It is shocking that many banks are afraid of offending the CCP and hesitate to condemn the CCP’s crimes of genocide and slavery
15 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2gd0c0cb1f

The host played a video clip from an earlier U.S. Congressional House hearing on the Oversight of U.S. Banks. The representatives of the House of Representatives at the hearing questioned whether the representatives of CitiBank would condemn the CCP’s crimes of genocide against Uyghurs in Xinjiang in China and said that it is shocking that many banks are afraid of offending the CCP and hesitate to condemn the CCP’s crimes of genocide and slavery.

主持人播放了一段早前美国国会关于美国银行监管的众议院听证会的视频片段。 听证会上的众议院代表质问花旗银行代表是否会谴责中共在中国境内对新疆维吾尔人犯下的种族灭绝罪行，并表示很多银行害怕得罪中共对于谴责中共的种族灭绝罪行犹豫不决，令人震惊。

@waynedupreeshow @hutchbailiejr @jdrdragon @nicole7749

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket