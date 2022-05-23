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How to Protect Yourself from Precious-Metals Market Manipulation | Bill Holter
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367 views • May 23, 2022
Bill Holter, a precious metals broker and partner with Jim Sinclair, discusses the motive behind the gold and silver market manipulation. He explains how investors can better safeguard themselves by purchasing and holding on to physical gold and silver, considering mining shares for leverage, and avoiding paper assets.
In our weekly sponsor segment, Charles Funk, CEO of Heliostar Metals (TSX-V: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF), discusses the firm’s progress with its high-grade gold project in Unga and its plans for drilling the Centennial deposit. They are expecting results in July.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/how-to-protect-from-precious-metals-market-manipulation/
In our weekly sponsor segment, Charles Funk, CEO of Heliostar Metals (TSX-V: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF), discusses the firm’s progress with its high-grade gold project in Unga and its plans for drilling the Centennial deposit. They are expecting results in July.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/how-to-protect-from-precious-metals-market-manipulation/
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