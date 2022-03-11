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World War III Psyop: Jenn Psaki Goes Rogue and Predicts a Russian False Flag Chemical Attack on Kiev
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50 views • March 11, 2022
This week we witnessed Victoria Nuland the US Undersecretary of State acknowledge there are biological wepon labs in Ukraine while being questioned in the Senate by RINO Marco Rubio. She never said they had 'bio-weapon' labs, but admitted they had chemical biological research facilities. This obviously sent a shock wave inside the White House because Jenn Psaki and the little weasel press secretary at the Pentagon into damage control and double downed on calling out Russia as promoting mis/dis information. Jenn Psaki then triple downed by telling the world that Russia may be planning a chemical or nuclear attack on Ukraine. She is promoting a false flag event that will only drag Joe Biden and the US in the on-guing conflict. Also, because we only have the Ukraine press to report on what is happening inside Ukraine's borders we cannot totally trust the propaganda coming out. We look at the date of March 11th and call it as a good 'false flag' day and then I have attached an eighteen minute video by Hugo Talks who is questioning whether or not this Ukraine - Russia war is nothing, but an on-going psyop where Vladimir Putin has taken over the Covid Virus as Earth's new number one enemy.
#BioLabs #JennPsaki #VictoriaNuland
Related videos:
Klaus Schwab & Hunter Biden Connected To Ukraine Bio-Labs
ReeseReport on Rumble
https://rumble.com/vx0stv-klaus-schwab-and-hunter-biden-connected-to-ukraine-bio-labs.html
WORLD WAR III Part 3 / Hugo Talks
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https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/WORLD-WAR-III-Part-3-Hugo-Talks2:
WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=agQ3hfz_DfY
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Related links:
https://thesaker.is/the-russian-military-intervention-in-the-ukraine-a-macro-view/
https://vk.com/@secretxgovernment-the-pentagon-bio-weapons
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/victoria-nuland-ukraine-has-biological?s=r
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#BioLabs #JennPsaki #VictoriaNuland
Related videos:
Klaus Schwab & Hunter Biden Connected To Ukraine Bio-Labs
ReeseReport on Rumble
https://rumble.com/vx0stv-klaus-schwab-and-hunter-biden-connected-to-ukraine-bio-labs.html
WORLD WAR III Part 3 / Hugo Talks
Hugo Talks Odysee
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/WORLD-WAR-III-Part-3-Hugo-Talks2:
WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing
PBS YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=agQ3hfz_DfY
Tucker: Why are we funding this?
Fox News Tucker Carlson Tonight
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AugzqXPYaOc
US Warns Putin Could Use Small NUKES In Ukraine
Timcast YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spEZD8QQ8ps
Related links:
https://thesaker.is/the-russian-military-intervention-in-the-ukraine-a-macro-view/
https://vk.com/@secretxgovernment-the-pentagon-bio-weapons
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/victoria-nuland-ukraine-has-biological?s=r
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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