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World War III Psyop: Jenn Psaki Goes Rogue and Predicts a Russian False Flag Chemical Attack on Kiev
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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50 views • March 11, 2022
This week we witnessed Victoria Nuland the US Undersecretary of State acknowledge there are biological wepon labs in Ukraine while being questioned in the Senate by RINO Marco Rubio. She never said they had 'bio-weapon' labs, but admitted they had chemical biological research facilities. This obviously sent a shock wave inside the White House because Jenn Psaki and the little weasel press secretary at the Pentagon into damage control and double downed on calling out Russia as promoting mis/dis information. Jenn Psaki then triple downed by telling the world that Russia may be planning a chemical or nuclear attack on Ukraine. She is promoting a false flag event that will only drag Joe Biden and the US in the on-guing conflict. Also, because we only have the Ukraine press to report on what is happening inside Ukraine's borders we cannot totally trust the propaganda coming out. We look at the date of March 11th and call it as a good 'false flag' day and then I have attached an eighteen minute video by Hugo Talks who is questioning whether or not this Ukraine - Russia war is nothing, but an on-going psyop where Vladimir Putin has taken over the Covid Virus as Earth's new number one enemy.


#BioLabs #JennPsaki #VictoriaNuland

Related videos:

Klaus Schwab & Hunter Biden Connected To Ukraine Bio-Labs
ReeseReport on Rumble
https://rumble.com/vx0stv-klaus-schwab-and-hunter-biden-connected-to-ukraine-bio-labs.html

WORLD WAR III Part 3 / Hugo Talks
Hugo Talks Odysee
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/WORLD-WAR-III-Part-3-Hugo-Talks2:

WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing
PBS YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=agQ3hfz_DfY

Tucker: Why are we funding this?
Fox News Tucker Carlson Tonight
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AugzqXPYaOc

US Warns Putin Could Use Small NUKES In Ukraine
Timcast YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spEZD8QQ8ps

Related links:

https://thesaker.is/the-russian-military-intervention-in-the-ukraine-a-macro-view/

https://vk.com/@secretxgovernment-the-pentagon-bio-weapons

https://greenwald.substack.com/p/victoria-nuland-ukraine-has-biological?s=r


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