InfoWars - Ancient Alex - Alex Jones Unleashes The Tipping Point Rant - 8-16-2011

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rom the August 16th 2011 broadcast, Alex Jones lays out how only 10% of humanity need hold a thought for it to catch like wild fire. Are we at humanities tipping point to end the scourge of globalism?
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