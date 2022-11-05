Evil Rulers, Drought, Famine, Pestielence, War & Death - Yet God is our Refuge & Hiding Place, a Very Present Help in Times of Trouble!

When evil and idolatrous rulers bring God's judgment in the form of drought, famine, pestilence, war and death...the LORD GOD will be our hiding place, our refuge and shield! As we Trust and Obey God, the LORD makes our paths straight. We can be courageous, speaking truth to power, boldly sharing God's Word. When we do, He takes care of His own - through the deepest, most difficult trials.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.