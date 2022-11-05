Evil Rulers, Drought, Famine, Pestielence, War & Death - Yet God is our Refuge & Hiding Place, a Very Present Help in Times of Trouble!

When evil and idolatrous rulers bring God's judgment in the form of drought, famine, pestilence, war and death...the LORD GOD will be our hiding place, our refuge and shield! As we Trust and Obey God, the LORD makes our paths straight. We can be courageous, speaking truth to power, boldly sharing God's Word. When we do, He takes care of His own - through the deepest, most difficult trials.

