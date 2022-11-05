Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Evil Rulers, Drought, Famine, Pestielence, War & Death - Yet God is our Refuge & Hiding Place, a Very Present Help in Times of Trouble!
20 views
channel image
PastorRuth
Published 19 days ago |

When evil and idolatrous rulers bring God's judgment in the form of drought, famine, pestilence, war and death...the LORD GOD will be our hiding place, our refuge and shield! As we Trust and Obey God, the LORD makes our paths straight. We can be courageous, speaking truth to power, boldly sharing God's Word. When we do, He takes care of His own - through the deepest, most difficult trials.

Keywords
bibledeathyhwhwarrulersvotejudgementnationsprophetcullingfaminedroughtdividedkings

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket