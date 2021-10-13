WHO is lying to you?

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93 views • October 13, 2021
The Highwire #145, January 9, 2020
Highlights from “The HighWire”; Jeffery Jaxen reports from #OccupyTrenton in New Jersey; Top World Health Officials' Shocking Admissions About Vaccine Safety.
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
https://thehighwire.com/
Highlights from “The HighWire”; Jeffery Jaxen reports from #OccupyTrenton in New Jersey; Top World Health Officials' Shocking Admissions About Vaccine Safety.
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
https://thehighwire.com/
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