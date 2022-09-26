GRAPHENE OXIDE IN THE TAP WATER

================(world orders review)

GRAPHENE Oxide in the (Copenhagen) TAP WATER ?

(Oxido de grafeno en el agua del grifo)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1nssZclK9K2H/

(source) @ https://odysee.com/@Crystalphotography:c

All the images you see here are coming from 3 drops of tapwater. How does the graphene come to the water? I have tested the rainwater; it also contains graphene oxide: A TOXIC.

Synthesis of GO. Brodie-Staudenmaier-Hummers Based Methods. The first synthesis of GO is often attributed to Brodie. In 1859, British researcher Benjamin Brodie carried out research that mainly consisted of oxidizing graphite sheets using potassium chloride (KClO3) is fuming nitric acid [27]. Brodie determined by elementary analysis that the product obtained was composed of carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen. He gave the term “graphic acid” to refer to his material.

Almost 40 years after Brodie’s discovery, the German chemist Staudenmaier has reproduced Brodie’s method, modifying specific parameters. This method consists of slowly mixing potassium chloride with a solution of sulfuric acid, concentrated nitric acid, and graphite. The mixture is kept under agitation for one week in a cooled environment.





This modification increased the oxidation rate of the graphite sheets [28]. Almost a hundred years after Brodie’s discovery, the chemists’ Hummers and Offeman [29] published a new process for synthesizing graphite oxide, thereby reducing the risk of explosion and reaction time. They used a mixture of sulfuric

acid, sodium nitrate, and potassium permanganate at a temperature of around 45°C for 2 hours to obtain a brownish-grey pasty [29]. The suspension was diluted with water, and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) was added to get a higher oxidation degree and to eliminate manganese from the dispersion (Figure 1). Any method that modifies or improves the route of synthesis proposed by Hummers is

considered a “Modified Hummers.” The synthesis route of GO can be changed according to the needs of each researcher. In general, the size and shape of the carbon source will determine the GO [30]. The average diameter of the graphite powders used in the synthesis will evaluate the average

lateral dimension of the GO.

(ref: Synthesis and Toxicity of Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles:

A Literature Review of In Vitro and In Vivo Studies)

(clip) https://odysee.com/@Crystalphotography:c/Graphene-Oxide-in-the-tapwater:5

