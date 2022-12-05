Create New Account
Kanye West Needs THIS Knowledge!
47 views
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Kanye West, Fuentes, AJ all need this knowledge. When I say "need", you will see for yourself. Note: I am not defending anybody here. I am here to help everyone. My video on political slavery: https://youtu.be/giKRjWSHL5k Frederick Douglass exposes taxation: https://youtu.be/5YLSpYz6lmM All the problems and ugliness with politics: https://youtu.be/hcwDU0x5aRw Book mentioned: "The Most Dangerous Superstition" by Larken Rose. Huge powerful event with 50 speakers going over everything, nothing else like this: https://nita.one/summit #kanyewest #nickfuentes #alexjones #yeezy #ye #powerful #inspirational #motivational #trending #trend

alex jonesinterviewkanye westpoliticstrendingpoliticaltruthtrendsnick fuentesdramatrend

