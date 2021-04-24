Knowing There Exists an Antidote, How Should We Go Forward?

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In the April 22, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo said that after he dropped the bombshell the day before on the antidote, he had received tons of messages from people all over the world. He shared how he responded to a question from an Asian country on how they should go forward – asking the CCP to give the antidote. He also disclosed that Xi Jinping’s method of distributing the antidote to his trusted people had caused chaos inside the CCP.