© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Rename Columns in LibreOffice Calc Spreadsheet Chart
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 27, 2022
Short video on how to change the column names in a LibreOffice Calc spreadsheet chart. LibreOffice Calc is a free open-source Microsoft Excel "clone" that operates similar to Excel although not exactly the same, read and writes many Excel spreadsheet formats as well as its own spreadsheet format. The video illustrates some other subtleties of configuring the Calc chart as well.
The trick is to check the "First row as label" checkbox in the Chart Wizard if it is not checked automatically, making sure the first row of the selected data in the spreadsheet contains the desired column labels (not the Column A, B, C,... default). Depending on the data block that the user selects, the Chart Wizard does not always check the "First row as label" checkbox automatically. The video shows detailed specific examples of both the problem -- getting Column A, B, C... instead of the desired labels and the solution for getting the desired column labels.
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
The trick is to check the "First row as label" checkbox in the Chart Wizard if it is not checked automatically, making sure the first row of the selected data in the spreadsheet contains the desired column labels (not the Column A, B, C,... default). Depending on the data block that the user selects, the Chart Wizard does not always check the "First row as label" checkbox automatically. The video shows detailed specific examples of both the problem -- getting Column A, B, C... instead of the desired labels and the solution for getting the desired column labels.
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.