Serious Event Before November Elections 08/14/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan revisits the prophecies that says there will be a serious event before the November elections this year. Could it be the dollar falling? Could it be the internal revolution?
00:00 - Rebirth of America
04:30 - If Trump Wins
06:04 - Federal Reserve
09:26 - Leslie & Chris Prophecies
10:42 - DJT Inaugurated
14:02 - Arrests
15:30 - Retaking America
18:09 - Trump Re-Elected
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Make sure to watch The Prophecy Club on the following platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClub
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprophecyclub
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-478934
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DixqVXt1f11y/
Apple Podcast & Spotify: The Prophecy Club
Email Pastor Stan:
Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church