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Mariupol - War and Peace
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120 views • May 14, 2022
Eight years of Hell to Russia's Liberation of Mariupol.
"Thank you for watching - and if you have any questions, would like to support my work - all completely independent, email me at [email protected] - thanks! Stay with me for more from Mariupol!" - Graham Phillips
"Mariupol - War and Peace" https://youtu.be/i1I8SZeXGFo
Marine1063 is a non-profit organization. Our purpose is to inform the American public and break the spell of illusion the Deep State has cast upon America.
"Thank you for watching - and if you have any questions, would like to support my work - all completely independent, email me at [email protected] - thanks! Stay with me for more from Mariupol!" - Graham Phillips
"Mariupol - War and Peace" https://youtu.be/i1I8SZeXGFo
Marine1063 is a non-profit organization. Our purpose is to inform the American public and break the spell of illusion the Deep State has cast upon America.
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