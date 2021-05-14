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Hydrogels are doing a brand-new dance now (Hydrogel & nanoparticles is in the C19 vaccines)
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196 views • May 14, 2021
Original Video posted on June 5 2018 is Here
https://youtu.be/hTTlT7CWRLQ
P.S: The original video has interesting comments in The comments section!!!
There are many interesting videos on this channel concerning chemistry and nanotech
https://www.youtube.com/user/CENonline/videos
Researchers 3-D printed tiny soft robots using a hydrogel that scientists can steer with an electric field. More info and references below
Electroactive hydrogels—networks of water-loving polymers—swell and contract when electric fields alter the ion concentration in the solution surrounding them. By precisely controlling the dimensions of hydrogel structures, researchers could control how the hydrogels move and change shape within an electric field. A team from Rutgers University and Korea University did just that by 3-D printing hydrogel robots to perform complex functions such as walking and picking up objects. They hope that faster, more sophisticated hydrogel structures could one day serve as artificial muscles, stimulated by electrical impulses in the human body.
Read more:
Soft Robotic Manipulation and Locomotion with a 3D Printed Electroactive Hydrogel | ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/acsami.8b04250
Harnessing the power of shape-shifting polymers | C&EN
https://cen.acs.org/articles/96/i9/harnessing-the-power-of-shape-shifting-polymers.html
Hydrogels take multiple shapes | C&EN
https://cen.acs.org/articles/91/i12/Hydrogels-Take-Multiple-Shapes.html
Hear, hear for the bionic ear | C&EN
https://cen.acs.org/articles/91/i19/Hear-Hear-Bionic-Ear.html
Hydrogel helps soft materials keep up in 3-D printing craze | C&EN
https://cen.acs.org/articles/93/i38/Hydrogel-Helps-Soft-Materials-Keep.html
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
https://youtu.be/hTTlT7CWRLQ
P.S: The original video has interesting comments in The comments section!!!
There are many interesting videos on this channel concerning chemistry and nanotech
https://www.youtube.com/user/CENonline/videos
Researchers 3-D printed tiny soft robots using a hydrogel that scientists can steer with an electric field. More info and references below
Electroactive hydrogels—networks of water-loving polymers—swell and contract when electric fields alter the ion concentration in the solution surrounding them. By precisely controlling the dimensions of hydrogel structures, researchers could control how the hydrogels move and change shape within an electric field. A team from Rutgers University and Korea University did just that by 3-D printing hydrogel robots to perform complex functions such as walking and picking up objects. They hope that faster, more sophisticated hydrogel structures could one day serve as artificial muscles, stimulated by electrical impulses in the human body.
Read more:
Soft Robotic Manipulation and Locomotion with a 3D Printed Electroactive Hydrogel | ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/acsami.8b04250
Harnessing the power of shape-shifting polymers | C&EN
https://cen.acs.org/articles/96/i9/harnessing-the-power-of-shape-shifting-polymers.html
Hydrogels take multiple shapes | C&EN
https://cen.acs.org/articles/91/i12/Hydrogels-Take-Multiple-Shapes.html
Hear, hear for the bionic ear | C&EN
https://cen.acs.org/articles/91/i19/Hear-Hear-Bionic-Ear.html
Hydrogel helps soft materials keep up in 3-D printing craze | C&EN
https://cen.acs.org/articles/93/i38/Hydrogel-Helps-Soft-Materials-Keep.html
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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