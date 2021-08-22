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Sen Mo Brooks (R-AL) Tells Massive Trump Rally: “Forget about 2020 election!…" Gets BOOED and Heckled by the Thousands (2021-8-22)
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110 views • August 22, 2021
Senator Brooks attempted to convince Trump supporters to keep their eyes focused on the upcoming, critical 2022 election. But, unfortunately, telling the huge crowd to forget about the 2020 election and focus instead on 2022 and 2024 was not such a great idea.
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