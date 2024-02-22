Don’t Believe the LIES: 9 Stories That Reveal How CRAZY Things Have Become

Glenn Beck
Feb 21, 2024
Something just isn’t right about what our country has become, and we all know it. Glenn reviews 9 stories that reveal how crazy things have gotten. New York City, for one, is facing crisis after crisis, including inflation, illegal immigration, and crime. When entire hotels are being rented out to house migrants, Glenn argues that we should stop and ask, WHO is paying for that?! And when there’s a horse running on a highway in Philadelphia, maybe it’s time to just completely rethink the direction we’re heading in …
