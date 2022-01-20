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The Funniest Four Minute Breakdown of Joe Biden's "Year in Review" Sundowner Press Conference
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120 views • January 20, 2022
If you missed Sleepy Creepy #LetsGoBrandon Biden's two hour 'sundowner' yawn-fest press conference, here was Steve Bannon's first impressions right after Biden finished.
#EmptyShelvesBiden #bidenpressconference #Biden
Related video:
Episode 1,575 – Bannon, Posobiec: Biden On Blast
https://rumble.com/vsx2oc-episode-1575-bannon-posobiec-biden-on-blast.html?mref=s4bsp&;mrefc=2
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#EmptyShelvesBiden #bidenpressconference #Biden
Related video:
Episode 1,575 – Bannon, Posobiec: Biden On Blast
https://rumble.com/vsx2oc-episode-1575-bannon-posobiec-biden-on-blast.html?mref=s4bsp&;mrefc=2
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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