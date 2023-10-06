Episode 40: AB 1078 & The Romeike Family

This week on the Frontline, Nathan breaks down what Assembly Member Corey Jackson's Curriculum bill, AB 1078, means in the larger picture of parental rights. Following that discussion, Nathan gives an explanation of how this bill connects to the case of the Romeike family and their struggle against the German and American government to maintain their freedom to homeschool. To learn more about FPM and about the upcoming Whistle-Stop Tour with CHEA and Andrew Pudewa, visit https://fpmca.org

