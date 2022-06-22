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Expert Panel Discussion : Hydrogen peroxide in the prevention of Covid-19
Orthomolecular Medicine
Orthomolecular Medicine
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2983 views • June 22, 2022

(June 9 2022)

Dr. Seth Ayettey, professor and former chair, dept of anatomy and former dean and provost of school of medicine University of Ghana Medical School.

Dr. Thomas Levy is a board-certified American cardiologist and an internationally well-known author.  Among his many popular medical books is Rapid Virus Recovery, a recent book on hydrogen peroxide, from its biochemistry to clinical application.

Drs. Amoah, Ayettey and their team recently published their clinical study result of oral hydrogen peroxide in the prevention of Covid-19 and reported significant reduction of Covid-19 infection among those in-hospital patients and healthcare providers who used oral hydrogen peroxide compared to those who didn’t (1). Dr. Thomas Levy reviewed the biochemistry and history of clinical use of hydrogen peroxide in viral infections (2).  Hydrogen peroxide is an effective, inexpensive and readily available antiviral agent. When properly used, it seems to be quite cost effective anti-viral agent. There is much misunderstanding about hydrogen peroxide. Today, we are honored to have these experts to explain to us their experiences and findings of hydrogen peroxide and the potential clinical use in the prevention and treatment of viral infections including Covid-19.

1.       https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8414839/
2.       https://www.medfoxpub.com/medicalnews/product/RVR/Rapid-Virus-Recovery-No-need-to-live-in-fear/


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Orthomolecular Medicine Educational Service is a division of Orthomolecular The Orthomolecular Medicine Educational Video Service is a division of the Orthomolecular Medicine News Service (OMNS), a peer-reviewed online publication (http://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/index.shtml ) . Our free-accessed videos follow the vision and non-commercial mission guidelines of OMNS. Free subscriptions at http://www.orthomolecular.org/forms/omns_subscribe.shtml

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