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Ukrainian POW, said All Newcomers to Armed Forces, were 'FORCED TO KILL A PRISONER OR CIVILIAN' & all Videotaped. 042422
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322 views • April 24, 2022
“They came up with a rite of passage through blood. All newcomers [to the Armed Forces] were forced to kill a prisoner or a civilian. And it was all videotaped"
As a scout of the 57th brigade, who surrendered, said, the Ukrainian command recorded these videos so that "no one would get out in case of something."
The fighters who retreated during the battle were threatened with fire by their own.
“A sniper with the call sign Voron took up a position in the rear and warned that he would kill anyone who was running in the wrong direction.”
Video of the People's Militia of the LPR.
As a scout of the 57th brigade, who surrendered, said, the Ukrainian command recorded these videos so that "no one would get out in case of something."
The fighters who retreated during the battle were threatened with fire by their own.
“A sniper with the call sign Voron took up a position in the rear and warned that he would kill anyone who was running in the wrong direction.”
Video of the People's Militia of the LPR.
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