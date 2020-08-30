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Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - August 30, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
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27 views • August 30, 2020
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtrVRMdrPe0
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/finally-lindsey-graham-brings-top-obamagate-spy-testify-limits-participants-hearing/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/huge-new-strzok-page-emails-show-comey-fbi-investigated-president-trumps-tweets-critical-obama-fbi/
https://thefederalist.com/2020/08/27/lindsay-graham-kept-gop-judiciary-committee-senators-in-the-dark-about-interview-of-fbi-agent-joe-pientka/
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1299131137890177024
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/reddit-shuts-bill-binney-provides-evidence-refuting-russia-collusion-sham/
Other News:
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/judge-will-not-publish-full-report-states-attorney-smollett-case
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/house-panel-working-on-resolution-to-hold-pompeo-in-contempt-of-congress
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/corrupt-prosecutors-sdny-threatening-gag-orders-steve-bannon-brian-kolfage-even-media-personalities-support/
Other Interesting Stuff
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtrVRMdrPe0
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/finally-lindsey-graham-brings-top-obamagate-spy-testify-limits-participants-hearing/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/huge-new-strzok-page-emails-show-comey-fbi-investigated-president-trumps-tweets-critical-obama-fbi/
https://thefederalist.com/2020/08/27/lindsay-graham-kept-gop-judiciary-committee-senators-in-the-dark-about-interview-of-fbi-agent-joe-pientka/
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1299131137890177024
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/reddit-shuts-bill-binney-provides-evidence-refuting-russia-collusion-sham/
Other News:
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/judge-will-not-publish-full-report-states-attorney-smollett-case
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/house-panel-working-on-resolution-to-hold-pompeo-in-contempt-of-congress
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/corrupt-prosecutors-sdny-threatening-gag-orders-steve-bannon-brian-kolfage-even-media-personalities-support/
Other Interesting Stuff
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
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