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Ep. 46 Destroyer Soul Parasites
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257 views • February 11, 2022
While doing some intensive soul work I discovered some intense, low vibration types of soul parasites. These can drag us into lower energy patterns.
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
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