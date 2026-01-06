"The US is the power of NATO - nobody will fight the US over Greenland" - Stephen Miller turns the unhinged knob to 11

"Greenland should be part of the United States. By what right does Denmark assert control over Greenland? The US is the power of NATO." - Stephen Miller turns the unhinged knob to 11.

Katie Miller, the wife of U.S. regime Supreme Leader Trump’s unhinged homeland security adviser Stephen Miller, posted an image of Greenland painted in the American flag, captioned “SOON”

“US claims to Greenland could lead to the collapse of NATO,” — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

The head of the Greenland government, Jens Frederik Nielsen, also warned of catastrophic consequences if the US were to take any military action against Greenland.

European leaders issued a joint statement on Greenland:

"Greenland belongs to its people. Denmark and Greenland, and only they, should make decisions on issues concerning Denmark and Greenland."

Denmark has published a joint statement by EU leaders condemning Donald Trump’s territorial claims on Greenland.

The statement was signed by Macron, Merz, Meloni, Tusk, Sánchez, Starmer, and Frederiksen.