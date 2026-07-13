Broken Children

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Songs Of The Ridge
Songs Written by Rina Lynn for the book series ‘Prepare For The End.’
Music by SUNO
Some were written just for me
Some were written for my characters in my new book series.
I just had to share!
This one was for book character who rescues trafficked women and children.
And for
www.savinggodschildren.com
For generations, the families of a small Texas community have lived under siege. Unexplained attacks. Terrifying encounters. A darkness that returns again and again — always stronger, always closer.
No one knows where it began.
No one knows why it never ends.
And no one knows what the evil wants.
But the families do know this:
- Their faith is their only shield.
- Their unity is their only strength.
- And the past holds answers no one has dared to uncover.
Prepare for the End is a sweeping Christian suspense saga about generational trauma, spiritual warfare, and the hidden battles ordinary people fight when darkness refuses to let go.
Book 1: ‘A SAFE HAVEN’ is free for 90 days
Get your copy now and share the link with friends
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVFBSV7M?binding=kindle_edition&searchxofy=true&ref_=dbs_s_aps_series_rwt_tkin&qid=1781835762&sr=8-1