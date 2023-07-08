The World of Time-Lapse!

Time-Lapse Filming is a challenge!

Over the last few years, I have collected Time-Lapse videos of sunsets, sunrises, oceans and water, cloud movements, reveals and other actions of interest to me. Many are, in one word, amazing!

I started out doing Time-Lapse portrait videos (vertical). They are not as effective as landscape videos (horizontal), and they do not upload well, so I have eliminated vertical videos from my work. I still have a few graphic ones I simply include in production work from time to time because they are very good and not replaceable!

I selected a few of my best landscape videos for this production, tied them together and produced a three minute composite. I added effects, music (paid the fee for royalty-free music), title and credits. It is fun to see just how the ATMOSPHERE works, seen from the same perspective over time! A twenty second Time-Lapse takes more than an hour to complete. To be effective, one has to ANTICIPATE future action correctly. Usually, it works out, sometimes not. Sometimes as photographers, we are just “too late” to the bus stop! The Title Scene is an example of that. So I modified it, to make it work.

As you watch this, think of the years and the effort that went into identifying prospective set-ups, capturing and evaluating images over the seasons, not to mention some eight hours of intense editing.

Almost 2,500 views on my GAB TV channel

Music Credit:

Licensed by: freesoundmusic original video: • Crazy Banjo - no...

