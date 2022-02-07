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Chris Cornell feat Chester Bennington
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51 views • February 07, 2022
They were killed for this. If you dont know please listen carefully. They were both hung from door knobs for this stunt...
Listen to their words... Closely.. HEROS 100%
This is why i do this. For Heros like this..
They didnt die for nothing
@disclosurehub
Chris Cornell feat Chester Bennington - Hunger Strike (Live)
Listen to their words... Closely.. HEROS 100%
This is why i do this. For Heros like this..
They didnt die for nothing
@disclosurehub
Chris Cornell feat Chester Bennington - Hunger Strike (Live)
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