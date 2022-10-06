FULL SHOW: OPEC Decision Shows Biden Has Destroyed U.S. Influence And Position In The World Economy

The American energy and oil crisis is about to become one of the greatest disasters in American history thanks to Joe Biden. Not only have Russia and Saudi Arabia balked at Biden’s request to save him ahead of midterms, instead they cut even more oil production which will certainly hurt America. In response, Biden releases more of the strategic oil reserves which are now almost at nothing and won’t help the issue. Biden had a chance to redeem himself as he finally made it down to Florida after Hurricane Ian, but decided to lie to Floridians and politicize the Hurricane as well. Dr. Darren Beattie joins to show to discuss the latest revelations in FBI involvement in riots, plus a big new story on the D.C. pipe bomber. Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has liberals panicked. Alex Jones gives an epic press conference outside the Connecticut court room.