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We just spoke to Lou Dobbs | Dick Morris & Sebastian Gorka
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630 views • February 07, 2021
'What's happening at Fox News?' - After longtime host Lou Dobbs had his show reportedly canceled by the news network, political strategist Dick Morris and talk radio host Sebastian Gorka react. - via The Count, Saturdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax TV
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