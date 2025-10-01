AUTHENTIC PEOPLE RULE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rumble.com/v6zoigo-what-is-6g-and-the-ieee-w-shawn-psinergist.html
https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/atmosphere-as-a-sensor
https://www.fcc.gov/document/medical-body-area-networks-first-report-and-order
https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication
https://standards.ieee.org/ieee/1906.1/5171/
https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/sas-white-paper-final-nov12-2017.pdf
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/network-physiology/articles/10.3389/fnetp.2021.711778/full
https://bioelecmed.biomedcentral.com/
https://www.fcc.gov/general/ingestibles-wearables-and-embeddables
https://news.mit.edu/2024/wearable-devices-for-cells-1031
https://news.mit.edu/2025/circtrek-wearable-device-tracks-individual-cells-bloodstream-real-time-0423
https://www.nano.gov/timeline/
https://www.nist.gov/nanometrology
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33680703/
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Blockchain-enabled-WBAN-architecture_fig2_342545417