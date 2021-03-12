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Highwire - Vaccine Disaster - Geert Vanden Bossche segment
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1189 views • March 12, 2021
UPDATE: Read a critical review of Bossche's testimony, by medical writer Rosemary Frei, here: https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/the-curious-case-of-geert-vanden-bossche/
From the Highwire 3/11/21 show. This testimony is not coming from any kind of skeptic, but from Geert Vanden Bossche, a recognized leading vaccine developer and expert, who is warning in no uncertain terms that the current vaccination program is likely to lead to a mass death event all across the globe -- and he tells us specifically why. He basically commits career suicide to bring this message to the world (though he tries to soften it with supportive comments about the COVID vaccines in general, which merits skepticism, but not surprising given his background).
Del Bigtree's commentary is helpful, but if you want the shorter version, please watch the Vanden Bossche video interview only here: https://bit.ly/GeertV (YouTube, 42 minutes)
Vanden Bossche's open letter can be viewed here: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/geertvandenbossche_public-health-emergency-of-international-activity-6774267129186271232-8NwF
PLEASE SUPPORT THE HIGHWIRE: WWW.ICANDECIDE.ORG
From the Highwire 3/11/21 show. This testimony is not coming from any kind of skeptic, but from Geert Vanden Bossche, a recognized leading vaccine developer and expert, who is warning in no uncertain terms that the current vaccination program is likely to lead to a mass death event all across the globe -- and he tells us specifically why. He basically commits career suicide to bring this message to the world (though he tries to soften it with supportive comments about the COVID vaccines in general, which merits skepticism, but not surprising given his background).
Del Bigtree's commentary is helpful, but if you want the shorter version, please watch the Vanden Bossche video interview only here: https://bit.ly/GeertV (YouTube, 42 minutes)
Vanden Bossche's open letter can be viewed here: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/geertvandenbossche_public-health-emergency-of-international-activity-6774267129186271232-8NwF
PLEASE SUPPORT THE HIGHWIRE: WWW.ICANDECIDE.ORG
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