DJT: 1A Is The Battlefield!

President Donald J. Trump: Free Speech Policy Initiative

* If we don’t have FREE SPEECH, then we just don’t have a FREE COUNTRY.

* It’s as simple as that.

* If this most fundamental right is allowed to perish, then the rest of our rights and liberties will topple…





Donald J. Trump | 15 December 2022

https://rumble.com/v20tpmc-president-donald-j.-trump-free-speech-policy-initiative.html

