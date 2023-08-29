Create New Account
ANNE FRANK HOCH 10
❌Adrian Lachstaedter❌
Brutale Nazi Gewalt!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnWSm7cH9uE&list=PLTqEXdGACJWdZx_N3RbReGYvdvjFp7Q4Z&index=4

Melanie Vritschan und Dr. Katherine Horton berichten über die Vorbereitungen für die Messungen der Körperchip-Implantate an der belgischen Universität.

https://e-waffen.de/zersetzen-strategie-einer-diktatur/

Leitung Firma "Bundesnachrichtendienst"

https://www.bnd.bund.de/DE/Der_BND/Leitung/leitung_node.html

https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.bundesnachrichtendienst.7b9f16dbbb73b3cabe3f2a086969c217.html

https://www.youtube.com/@energyweapons/videos

Günstiges Wanzensuchgerät für 30 Euro

https://www.ebay.de/itm/134488807294


Das Profigerät was Dr. Kahterine Horton und Ich benutzen

https://www.wimo.com/de/fc-6002mk2


nurembergholocaustmkultramindcontroltribunalsamnestyinternationalannefrankfolterbndcaust

