The Normalization of Violence: How the Democrat Echelon is Clearing the Field

Is political violence becoming a sanctioned "glitch" in the system?

In today’s video, I’m breaking down the recent attempt on Donald Trump and the chillingly predictable response from the Democrat establishment, including Barack Obama. We keep hearing the same script: "We don't know the motives." But when a trend emerges—and it’s always directed at the "enemies" of the elite—the silence starts to sound like permission.

I’m diving into how the highest echelons of the party are excusing these acts to cow and eliminate their opposition. It’s not a security failure; it’s a narrative success. let’s look at the "Fact-Free Galaxy" where political elimination is gift-wrapped as a tragedy with "unknown" causes.

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#Trump #AssassinationAttempt #PoliticalViolence #Obama #DemocratParty #Commentary #TheScriptedMind #FactFreeGalaxy #Schadenfreude #RealityCheck