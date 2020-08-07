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Rudy calls out Biden: Trump will beat him to a pulp
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4 views • August 07, 2020
Former New York City Mayor and current personal attorney to President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, shares his thoughts on the 2020 presidential debate schedule, advocacy for extended debate time, possible refusal by Joe Biden to partake in an in-person exchange with Trump, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
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