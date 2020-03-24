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Dems Kill Coronavirus Rescue Plan, Accelerating US Economic Death Spiral - FULL SHOW 3/23/20
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1 view • March 24, 2020
Tune in to the most unprecedented broadcast in the world! Get tomorrow’s news today here! House and Senate Democrats have made several demands to the Coronavirus relief bill which have nothing to do with the virus, including massive collective bargaining powers for unions and stricter fuel emissions standards for airlines:
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