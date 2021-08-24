© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Call: Did Prince Predict What's Going Down in 2021 ? [23.08.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
152 views • August 24, 2021
We're being divided on all fronts; poison, gender, race & red/ blue political scene. Prince wrote Purple Rain which is ( Reign). E are in the Vth age, age of the Purple Reign. Reign of the demonic, the blended, the iron & miry clay that will not cleave.
Humanity is now totally inverted: good is bad & bad is good . Woe to those who put good for evil & vic versa.
31,156 Views aug 23, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
95.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Dx2ogEg-Kso
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
Humanity is now totally inverted: good is bad & bad is good . Woe to those who put good for evil & vic versa.
31,156 Views aug 23, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
95.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Dx2ogEg-Kso
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.