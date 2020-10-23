THEY DON'T WANT THIS OUT! WINTER IS HERE! PICK YOUR SIDE!

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Don’t Vote for a Psychopath: Tyranny at the Hands of a Psychopathic Government:
https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/dont_vote_for_a_psychopath_tyranny_at_the_hands_of_a_psychopathic_government
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUm5vdYfM5I
Everything Inside Me