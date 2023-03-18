Create New Account
Astrology & Predictions USA - Spring 2023
Predictions for Spring 2023 for USA. We'll use the Aries Ingress Chart to see what Astrology has to say about the coming three months (March 21 - June 21) and secondarily, the entire Astrological Year (March 2023 - March 2024).


Batten down the hatches, my friends! Things look to get *LIT*.


Summary provided for those not interested in Astrospeak.


#astrology #aries2023 #ingress #prediction #usa

Keywords
astrologyusapredictionspring2023ingressmundance

