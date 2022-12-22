MILITARY GETS RID OF SIR AND MA’AM! Trump sells us out!

The Right Dissident





Dec 21, 2022





Tonight on The Right Dissident we discuss the military’s latest push to rid itself of any and all normalcy. We also get into Trumps latest move to sell out his supporters! All of that and more! Don’t miss it!





https://Powerchat.live/DaltonClodfelter





Sponsors:

https://nootopia.com/daltongenius





https://www.hestiatobacco.com/?ref=Reactionary





Social media! FOLLOW DALTON:

https://T.me/DaltonClod





https://twitter.com/TRightDissident





https://truthsocial.com/@DaltonClodfelter





https://parler.com/DaltonClodfelter





https://gab.com/realdaltonclodfelter





Contact:

[email protected]





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21t9cw-military-gets-rid-of-sir-and-maam-trump-sells-us-out.html



