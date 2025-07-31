How Best to Resist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An exposé of the criminality inherent in our judicial system, and some suggestions as to how best to work at reforming it.
https://youtu.be/OJfXNJLFHNA?si=m3R9qtCD45wgP8ox
Video of police criminal actions
https://www.commonlawconstitution.org/resources/the-most-straight-talking-letter-to-brian-leveson?c=letters-and-communication
lawandalchemy.org
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1141521519874975
The full text of Fitzroy Sterling’s article/letter
https://www.bing.com/search?q=sir+brian+leveson+report&pc=GD08&form=GDCCSB&ptag=12063
Sources of discussion and reports on the Leveson report
https://www.barcouncil.org.uk/resource/leveson-report-diversion-welcome-but-no-need-to-curtail-trial-by-jury-warns-bar-council.html