One of the first things the Founding Fathers did was to establish a division of weights and measures in the Constitution. By maintaining standards in this sense, merchants couldn't cheat consumers. Social trust could be generated by an honest system that would conduce to civilizational stability. For centuries, the government kept a keen eye on corporations. According to the University of Zurich, however, one out of seven corporations is now engaging in systemically unethical practices. As one example, Whole Foods was successfully sued for mis-weighing prepackaged items to purposely overcharge patrons. Will social trust continue to erode as the government begins to look the other way? In fact, will the public begin to grow skeptical of the government itself as it begins to participate in the fraud by tacitly encouraging businesses to engage in "shrinkflation" practices to hide inflation?DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.Video Sources:Great Guy (1936):