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I Exposed The COVID Hospital Crisis Fraud On Video & I Was Made To Be The Criminal
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30 views • March 05, 2021
Mike Freeman, a journalist in the UK, took to Kidderminster Hospital to see for himself whether or not the media was lying to him and his friends about the COVID pandemic and the hospital being filled up. He discovered they were lying and later was subsequently arrested with his friends. What happened next should shock you.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/i-exposed-the-covid-hospital-crisis-fraud-on-video-i-was-made-to-be-the-criminal/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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