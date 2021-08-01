© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Levana Lomma at Waipahu High School During Jill Biden Visit
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • August 01, 2021
A medley of different freedom focused groups converged upon Waipahu High School on July 25, 2021 with two main messages: Freedom to choose to vax or not and Jill Biden go home.
Levana joins us for a couple interviews and also answers questions for a Hawaii News Now reporter with a badge that read "White House Press Pool".
#ForOurRights #MedicalFreedom #Liberty
For more information on freedom, please visit:
https://hawaii.forourrights.org
Levana joins us for a couple interviews and also answers questions for a Hawaii News Now reporter with a badge that read "White House Press Pool".
#ForOurRights #MedicalFreedom #Liberty
For more information on freedom, please visit:
https://hawaii.forourrights.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.