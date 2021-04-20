I LIKE CRASH. 20/4/21 G-RAYN ( EAST MIDLANDS HELICOPTERS ) UNSAFE FLY MY HOME 20M ALT CAA REPORT 7539, G-VFAS 7540, G-IASB 7541.

I knew an air perp was going to buzz me I had just taken cell phone out of faraday cage, the corporation were cutting grass outside my home noise from the grass cutting equalled that of the chopper. Use their own technology against themselves.21/4/21 G-BOER 5G AIR STALKING PLUMMETS DOWN OVER THE CCTV BUS UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7549. MADE PERHAPS 100 UNSAFE FLY REPORTS FOR THIS WITCH NO ANSWER FROM THE CAA. ONE BUZZ OVER WAS AT 20M ALT JUST WHEN I STEPPED OFF BUS IN AN ISOLATED LOCATION.G-IASB Unsafe fly report 7541.If Northumbria Police terrorists ever arrest /kidnap me again I will take them on in court and win be warned filth. The police should be arresting these air perps, problem is NPAS terrorists are in on it too.G-VFAS (PETER WOOD) UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7540Terrorism: The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civiliansBOJO IS FINISHEDIt appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through.This is the Cold WarThis is a fine example of masonic air gang stalking paedophiles at worktorturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES (UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247 )appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1="20070139247".PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247⁣SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARSstopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf5G AIR GANG STALKINGworldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.htmlMORE 5G AIR STALKINGworldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.htmlNPAS AR GANG STALERSMORE GANG STALKINGNORTHUMBRIA POLICE COMPLICIT IN GENOCIDEDIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS BLASTCOVID-19 Bioweapon,5G Energy Weapon,Chemtrail Chemical WeaponTERRORISM(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)5G GENOCIDE/ ZOG DEMOCIDENPAS AIR STALKINGNPAS TERRORISTS